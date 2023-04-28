IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market will open for the 11th season in downtown Ironton starting Friday, May 5.
The farmers market is located on South 2nd Street across the street from the former Marting Hotel. It is open both Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive.
“Many of our great vendors have been with us from the beginning in 2012,” Heighton said. “We have signed up five new vendors for the coming season and are accepting requests for more new vendors.”
“Our market has a great variety of items through the season,” Heighton said. It will be July before local tomatoes and corn is available, he said.
Items available when the market opens for the season includes C&M Meats, green beans, cucumbers, goat milk soap, apple butter, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, honey, potatoes, crafts, home-baked items, candy, fudge, apples, jelly, jams and peppers.
“We have everything you expect at a farmers market and much more,” he said. The farmers market “is a great chance to get out and enjoy the great family atmosphere, our great vendors, our downtown businesses, enjoy the day and have lunch at one of our fine restaurants. Ironton is a very special place.”
The farmers market is co-sponsored by King’s Daughters Medical Center and is a project of Ironton aLive.
It is open through October.
Any potential vendors can contact Heighton at 740-533-7951.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.