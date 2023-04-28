The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market will open for the 11th season in downtown Ironton starting Friday, May 5.

The farmers market is located on South 2nd Street across the street from the former Marting Hotel. It is open both Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive.

