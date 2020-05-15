IRONTON — Safety will be the main focus when the Ironton Farmers Market reopens for the season Friday, according to Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive.
Xtreme Pressure Wash of Ironton was scheduled to pressure wash the farmers market area on South 2nd Street and spray sanitizer before the market was scheduled to open Friday morning, Heighton said.
“We’re operating under strict COVID-19 rules,” Heighton said.
Vendors will set up with 6-foot spacing and customers will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing, he said. The market family is anxious to get started, but safety for all will be practiced, Heighton said. Vendors also will wear masks and will sanitize their space often.
The market area will be set up with more space for shoppers and space between vendors, Heighton said.
“Everyone is working hard to bring as many products as possible,” Heighton said. “I think it will be a great day.”
Customers can stay in their vehicles and vendors will bring produce out to the shoppers.
“I feel like the market opening is important to opening up the downtown and people getting out in all areas of town in a safe way,” Heighton said.
The farmers market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday through the end of October. The opening was delayed some two weeks while details were worked out about how the market could operate in a safe manner.
Vegetables including lettuce, onions and carrots should be among the items for sale.