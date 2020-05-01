IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market is scheduled to open May 15, about two weeks later than normal, while details are worked out about how to handle social distancing and other preventative measures in the new normal COVID-19 world.
The farmers market on South 2nd Street usually opens the first Friday in May, said Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive. The market will be open Friday and Saturday mornings until produce sells out, he said.
All the vendors will be wearing masks and gloves, Heighton said. The market also will require customers to social distance, so customers could have to wait a bit before gaining entrance to the market, he said.
Vendors also may be asked to be 6 feet apart, Heighton said.
Some farmers markets in Ohio already are open. This early, there will be a limited amount of vegetables for sale. It will be later in the summer before customers will see ripe tomatoes, green beans and sweet corn, he said.
When the market first opens, there should be items like lettuce, onions and carrots among the available produce, Heighton said.
“We hope to have more produce available and more favorable conditions concerning the COVID-19,” he said. “All safety precautions will be taken to have a safe market.”
“We may have some tomatoes,” he said. “The Amish grow them in hothouses. We also could have flowers, hanging baskets and young plants including tomato plants.”
“This is a way to start opening up the downtown,” Heighton said. Plans are in the works to have other businesses prepare for opening in the coming weeks, he said.
The farmers market also could have a drive-thru component this year, he said. If that happens, vehicles would start on Bobby Bare Boulevard and exit onto Vernon Street.
The Ironton Farmers Market will take part in the Ohio Department of Aging senior farmers market nutrition program, he said. Information, including a list of eligible produce, should be available on the Area Agency on Aging District 7 website, http://www.aaa7.org. Applications also will be available there, he said.
Those participating have to be 60 or older to be eligible to get up to 10, $5 coupons, Heighton said. If anyone wants an application by mail they can contact the manager at 740-533-7951.
The first five coupons expire July 31 and the next five expire by Oct. 31. Those using the coupons can’t receive change from the market vendors, he said.