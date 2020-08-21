IRONTON — Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry in Ironton has been awarded a grant of more than $20,000 for a freezer at the food bank on North 5th Street, which serves some 1,500 people a month, according to Diane Porter, food bank director.
The food bank received seven truckloads of food this week from the Southeast Ohio Food Bank from Logan, Ohio, that will help feed 500 families per month, Porter said Thursday.
Southeast, which serves 10 Ohio counties including Lawrence, provided some 40,000 pounds of food, according to John Stalling Jr., a food bank official from Nelsonville, Ohio.
Becky Friend, a Coal Grove resident, was among those receiving a shopping cart full of food Wednesday at the Ironton food bank. The food “will help a great deal,” said Friend, who is out of work right now and has two children aged 3 and 17.
Chad Boggs, of Waterloo, said his family comes by the food bank once a month. “Without this, me and my dad couldn’t survive,” he said. “It’s a godsend.”
Southeast also provided three trucks last week to a food bank on Ohio Route 7 in Chesapeake, Stalling said.
“We buy from them at hugely reduced rates and get a bunch of free food” from Southeast, Porter said.
Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays and every third Thursday of the month, according to Angela Pennington, a food bank volunteer.
“We’ve seen an increase in new families seeking assistance,” she said. “We saw a spike in donations when the pandemic started, but they have really slacked off. We rely on donations. Nothing is too small.”
A group of Ironton churches is among those supporting Harvest for the Hungry. The food bank also is in the process of collecting donations to buy the building a block from the Lawrence County Courthouse from First United Methodist Church, Porter said.
“We need another $6,500,” she said. Donations can be mailed to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton, OH 45638.
Meanwhile, the food bank hopes to get the new freezer installed by mid-September, Porter said.
Southeast provides to several other food banks in Lawrence County, Stalling said. It makes a monthly stop at the food banks, he said.