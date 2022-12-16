IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
CONVEYANCE OF A DEADLY WEAPON: A 15-year-old student at Ironton High School was arrested last week on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon for having a knife at Ironton High School. He was transported to the Lawrence County Group Home.
POSSESSION OF METH: A Haverhill, Ohio, man at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton was arrested last week on a warrant and charged with possession of meth. After being released from the hospital, he was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 28-year-old Kitts Hill area woman reported earlier this week that her boyfriend choked her and hit her in the face and left before authorities arrived.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: A 58-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her boyfriend took her 2021 Ford EcoSport valued at $20,000 without her permission.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: A 49-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone took his 2006 Chevrolet Impala valued at $5,000. Coal Grove police subsequently stopped the vehicle and the vehicle was towed.
THEFT: A 32-year-old Ironton man reported the catalytic convertor from his vehicle was stolen. The item was valued at $1,000.
