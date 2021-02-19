IRONTON — The Ironton in Bloom Businesses of the Month for February and March, respectively, are The Goblin Traders and The Traders Café, located at 525 S. 3rd St. and 222 S. 2nd St. in Ironton.
Both shops are owned by Aaron and Amy Dillion.
The Goblin Traders is a unique, local shop that sells board games, trading cards and games, and tabletop games and comic books. The store also offers a safe, friendly environment for people of all ages to play the games sold there, according to a news release from Ironton in Bloom. The Goblin Traders hosts individual nights and structured nights. Structured nights are reserved for tournaments, trading card games, and to teach people how to play. Sunday is Pokemon Day to play and trade cards.
The store’s hours are noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Follow The Goblin Traders on Facebook, visit its website at https://www.goblintraders.net/, or call 740-237-4581.
The Traders Café serves coffee, coffee drinks, smoothies, breakfast and sandwiches. The cafe sources its raw coffee beans from Columbia, Mexico, and Sumatra, and roasts and flavors them in-store, according to the release. The most popular coffee flavors are highland grog, bourbon and blueberry. The cafe also provides board games for customers to play for free while enjoying their coffee.
The Traders Café is open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Follow the Trader’s Cafe on Facebook, or call 740-532-0448.