IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom has selected the yard of Henry and Shelia Roach at 803 Mulberry St. as Yard of the Month for July.
Their yard is a beautiful mix, including colorful annuals and perennials, pots of flowers, vegetables, and window boxes. This couple works together to create a beautiful space for their family and friends to enjoy with them. Each year they work together to make their yard even more lovely.
Mr. and Mrs. Roach invite family and friends to celebrate holidays and other special days, and their celebrations may include 30 to 40 people.
Mrs. Roach’s love of gardening was learned as a child as she helped her family with their farm in Jackson, Ohio. Mr. Roach helps with the yard and he uses his multiple grills and smokers to help serve feasts for his lucky guests. The extra special visitors are the Roach’s two children — Britt who lives in North Carolina and Kristen who lives locally and her children, grandchildren Kiandra, Chianti Jr. and Chamil.
Ironton In Bloom wants to recognize citizen’s efforts to make Ironton a more beautiful place. When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, please message IIB’s Facebook page, call Carol Allen at 740-550-5655 or email irontonninbloom.com.