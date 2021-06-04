IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom has chosen the yard of Jan Johnson, 1428 S. 2nd St., as the yard of the month for May 2021.
Since moving there in 2016, Johnson has selected beautiful, colorful annuals and perennials to add color throughout her yard.
She has carefully selected trees and shrubs as well as fanciful yard art. Johnson expresses her artistic talents in the design of her lovely yard, contributing to the beauty of Ironton.
When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, please message IIB’S Facebook page, call Carol Allen at 740-550-5655, or email irontoninbloom.com.