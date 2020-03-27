Treasures From The Valley, a hidden gem in downtown Ironton, has been named the Ironton in Bloom Business of the Month for March-April.
“At first glance, it looks like a store for sports apparel for local schools, but come inside, and you will see that it is so much more,” Ironton in Bloom stated in a news release. “They do offer screen printing and custom printing for all sports at all local schools. They also sell Duck’s brand salsa and dips, Doll Mall clothing for American Girl Dolls, jewelry, home décor, bags, souvenirs, and custom decals. They feature custom floral designs for all occasions, including parties, weddings, special events, and home decorating.”
Owners Valerie Freeman and Angela Malone said Treasures From The Valley has been in business for more than 20 years, but the store moved downtown to the 315 Vernon St. location just one year ago. Since then, they have worked with Cardinal Wishes to present Pumpkins on Vernon, Christmas on Vernon, and the upcoming Spring on Vernon, date to be determined.
Spring on Vernon will feature more than 60 vendors and is a wonderful opportunity for the community to meet up with friends and shop and dine in downtown Ironton.
Business hours for the store are Monday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m., Friday noon-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Follow the shop on Facebook for information regarding reopening following the COVID-19 crisis.