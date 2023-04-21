IRONTON — Spring is here and Ironton is once again in bloom!
Ironton in Bloom has selected our April Yard of the Month winner to kick off our 2023 season — and the winners are Frank and Christy Murphy at 701 Vernon St.
Both Christy and Frank have retired, and their energies have been focused on the development of a “garden patch” that will bloom from early March through November.
If you know this couple, you know Christy is the artist and Frank the contractor. Combining their talents and love of gardening, they have created a garden filled with color, harmony, and vibrant growth.
The original yard plantings were dug up and incorporated into this setting. Last fall, 3,000 bulbs were planted including crocuses, hyacinths, daffodils, tulips, iris, Asiatic lilies, etc., as well as their original rose bushes and clematis. This spring, 50 calla lilies, a pair of cluster roses to twine on their trellis arch, lupine, Russian sage, clematis and over 100 new irises were planted.
Monthly you can plan a stop to see what is blooming and vining. They love to share their garden!
Ironton in Bloom is seeking nominations of your neighbor, friend or your own yard for the months of May through October. To submit nominations, please send them to: irontoninbloom@gmail.com, our Ironton in Bloom page on Facebook or any IIB member.
