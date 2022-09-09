IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom has been working since 2007 to beautify Ironton, to strive to make it a more attractive and better place to live, work and play.
During the summer, you will notice the Yard of the Month sign in many yards. These people have worked hard and long to make their home and yard show the true beauty of our area.
Our committee has traveled Ironton from end to end to search out the best-kept yard and flowers in town. The choice for August is 903 N. 5th St., the home of Bob Easterling.
Easterling has always loved flowers, and working in the yard gives him so much pleasure to see how they grow and bloom into their beautiful arrangements. He loves bright eyes, vinca, zinnias, rooster combs, and more.
Please congratulate him for his beautiful home and a job well done.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.