IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom is excited to announce that David and Jackie Thuma’s home at 517 Cliff St. is the August Yard of the Month.
Theirs is a wonderful story to share. The Thumas have always enjoyed working in their yard. This year is special.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom is excited to announce that David and Jackie Thuma’s home at 517 Cliff St. is the August Yard of the Month.
Theirs is a wonderful story to share. The Thumas have always enjoyed working in their yard. This year is special.
The extreme cold snap killed all of their boxwoods and a tree in the front yard.
Early in the year, Jackie suggested that this would be a good time to landscape their front yard, and suggested hiring a professional landscaper as they are octogenarians. Dave assured her that he could help her create their new planting schemes.
First the boxwoods and the tree were removed and hauled off. Two loads of rocks were brought in and the white ones placed around the trees in the yard.
The sandstone rocks were placed in certain specified areas in the beds close to the house. These rocks weren’t dumped out and raked into place. They were placed individually to enhance the landscaped areas.
Next came the planting. The ferns remained from the previous years as well as some of the perennials. Jackie, the creative artist and designer, visited all of the area greenhouses with Dave to select a wide variety of perennials and annuals. They originally planted red, white and blue flowers, accentuated with white benches and chairs with red pillows and pots to complete the patriotic picture.
Please pay special attention to their front porch. Following Memorial Day, she decided to add a variety of yellow and orange flowers to provide some “pop”. Isn’t it beautiful?
Other features include window boxes, evergreens, lighting fixtures, gnomes, mushrooms, and pots.
Each piece was painstakingly placed by Jackie or David with Jackie’s direction in the cooler hours of the day. She also does her fair share of deadheading and pulling weeds. David maintains their beautiful lawn.
This landscaped yard is a labor of love for the 80-plus-year-olds. It allows the Thumas to continue to live for the tomorrows in their lives. Please drive by to enjoy their labor of love.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.