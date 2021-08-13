IRONTON — The home of Rodney and Mary Ann Lucas, located at 323 Mastin Ave., has been selected as Ironton in Bloom’s August Yard of the Month.
As I parked near the house and walked over to present this award, Mary Ann was out watering her beautiful flowers. The zinnias she has edging her curved, stone walkway (which she installed herself) are absolutely stunning. The vibrant pink, yellow and orange petals are so eye-catching and complement the other bushes and perennials in her garden as well as her hanging begonia pots.
Mary Ann told us the house has been in her family for many years, with her grandparents owning it originally when it was two apartments. When Mary Ann and her husband purchased the home, they restored it to a single-family home, added the beautiful pergola and front porch area as well as all of the new landscaping. She has so many creative ideas planned for her garden areas and said she truly enjoys spending time and hard work creating gorgeous, outdoor spaces.
Congratulations Mary Ann and Rodney. Thank you for planting pride in our community!
