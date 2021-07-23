IRONTON — Since 2007, Ironton In Bloom has been working to beautify Ironton and striving to make Ironton a better place to live, work and play. The first summer of IIB’s efforts, there were hanging flower baskets downtown, and in each summer month, you may notice Yard of the Month signs in yards.
The Yard of the Month recipients exemplify those who spend countless hours working to improve the aesthetics of their neighborhood and the City of Ironton.
During this month of July, Ironton has an abundance of beautiful yards. As a result, Ironton In Bloom has selected two residents as Yard of the Month.
Marilyn Steorts, at 2406 S. 10th, is a lifelong gardener. She enjoys working in her flowers and vegetables. In fact, she does it all herself! Her lovely yard is a combination of flowers and colors, flowering vines and shrubs. She also has a vegetable garden with green beans, tomatoes and more.
Vickie and John Mathis, at 2101 S 9th St., also have a mix of decorative flowers and edible gardens. John can frequently be seen out working in his yard. He enjoys gardening, having a vegetable garden out back and numerous pots of flowers scattered around his yard. This lovely mix of annual and perennial varieties of color brightens the entire yard.
When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, please message IIB’s Facebook page, call Carol Allen at 740-550-5655, or email irontoninbloom.com.
