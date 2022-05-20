IRONTON — Since 2007, Ironton in Bloom has been working to beautify Ironton and make Ironton a more beautiful and better place to live, work and play.
Along with beautifying public areas of downtown with hanging flower baskets and planters, Ironton in Bloom also encourages private residents to add their own touches to the town’s ambience by sponsoring the Yard of the Month award.
Ironton in Bloom has selected for the month of May, Patsy Hacker and her late husband Don’s yard at 1115 N. 5th St.
Many more flowers have been added by her son Joe Hacker, who now cares for her yard, as she has just had her 90th birthday, according to a news release from Ironton in Bloom.
Patsy Hacker says she enjoys playing with her cats, watching the birds and seeing all the beauty in her yard. Her husband’s favorite flower was roses, and her favorite is azaleas. But she loves all flowers, as evidenced by the mixture of colorful annual and perennial varieties that brightens the entire yard.
When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, contact a member of IIB or message the IIB Facebook page.
