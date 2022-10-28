The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The home of Dr. and Mrs. Jim and Amanda Meadows, 2428 S. 4th St., has been chosen as Ironton in Bloom’s Yard of the Month for October.

 Courtesy of Ken Meyers | Ironton in Bloom

IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom has been working for 15 years to choose beautiful yards that people have worked so hard on to beautify our town and make it more appealing to visitors. People who strive to make it a more attractive and a better place to live, play and work.

During each summer you will notice Ironton in Bloom Yard of the Month signs in many yards of beautiful well-kept flowers. People who have worked hard and long to make their home and yards show the true beauty of our town. Our committee has traveled Ironton end to end to search out the best-kept yard and flowers. Here is our choice for the month:

