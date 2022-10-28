IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom has been working for 15 years to choose beautiful yards that people have worked so hard on to beautify our town and make it more appealing to visitors. People who strive to make it a more attractive and a better place to live, play and work.
During each summer you will notice Ironton in Bloom Yard of the Month signs in many yards of beautiful well-kept flowers. People who have worked hard and long to make their home and yards show the true beauty of our town. Our committee has traveled Ironton end to end to search out the best-kept yard and flowers. Here is our choice for the month:
The home of Dr. and Mrs. Jim and Amanda Meadows, 2428 S. 4th St. When Amanda Meadows was little, her gandmother, Mona Moore, got her interested in planting and caring for flowers. And now she and her husband work as a team to make their yard so appealing and attractive.
Amanda Meadows says her favorite flowers are Texas Yellow Rose, and Petunia, but she loves them all. She suggested if you are just starting to plant, try Bubble Gum Petunias first, they’re really easy.
So please congratulate them on a job well done, and a beautiful home in Ironton.
