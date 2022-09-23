The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The home of Dean and Bobbi Nance, at 1551 Edwards St. in north Ironton, is Ironton in Bloom’s September Yard of the Month.

 Courtesy of Sue Lunsford | Ironton in Bloom

IRONTON — During the summer, we choose a yard each month to represent the hard work and beautification of someone’s home in our town. We have searched many areas in Ironton, and here is our choice for this month.

The home of Dean and Bobbi Nance is at 1551 Edwards St. in north Ironton. They work as team caring for the flowers and the yard. He does most of the planning and she does a lot of the caring and trimming.

