IRONTON — During the summer, we choose a yard each month to represent the hard work and beautification of someone’s home in our town. We have searched many areas in Ironton, and here is our choice for this month.
The home of Dean and Bobbi Nance is at 1551 Edwards St. in north Ironton. They work as team caring for the flowers and the yard. He does most of the planning and she does a lot of the caring and trimming.
Bobbi got her early training in yard care from her great uncle, Raymond Easter. And Dean got his from his father, Ron Barber. Their favorite flowers are daisies, but they really love them all.
So please congratulate them on the fine job they have done. And if you know of someone who has an outstanding yard that is beautifully decorated, please contact Ironton In Bloom on Facebook.
