IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom chose two Yards of the Month for June.
The first yard, at 709 S. 5th St., is the home of Scott and Heather Dutey. Heather gets her love of flowers from her mother, who taught her early in life how to appreciate, care and grow them. She and Scott work as a team; she designs, and he plants. When they are busy or out of town, their daughter Taitlyn makes sure the flowers are watered and cared for. This truly makes it a family affair.
Heather’s favorite flowers are pansies, but she loves all flowers, as evidenced by the beautiful mixture of colorful annuals and perennials that brighten the entire yard.
You don’t have to go far to see the second Yard of the Month. It’s right next door at the home of Susan Sanders, 711 S. 5th S. She works hard all day, but comes home and works on her flowers after work. Her favorite is petunias, but she likes them all! Sanders started working with flowers when she was a Girl Scout, and her troop planted flowers along the streets of Ironton for a scout project. She talked to friends and neighbors during the spring and would exchange seeds and starter plants, and found she enjoyed growing things. She would buy the wilted and droopy ones at the store, bring them home, give them tender loving care, and they would become healthy and beautiful.
Congratulations to both Yard of the Month winners!
