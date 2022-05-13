Wanda and John Brown, Katie Walters and Cheryl Brown Lawson are pictured at a memorial tree planting in honor of Rosemary Brown. The tree planting was part of Ironton in Bloom’s Arbor Day celebration on April 28.
IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom observed Arbor Day on April 28 by planting 18 trees and bushes throughout the city. Last year, the non-profit organization planted 89 trees and bushes.
Arbor Day began in Nebraska in 1872. Julius Sterling Morton simply loved trees, and wanted to celebrate them. Arbor Day is not a religious holiday, a national holiday, or a day to commemorate history. Rather, it’s a holiday that celebrates trees and solely looks to the future.
Some special trees were planted in memoriam: a maple tree was planted for Mary Wolfe Riley at 4th and Park; a buckeye tree for John Wolfe and a red sunset maple for Brad Markins were planted in front of Ironton High School; and a white dogwood was planted in front of Memorial Hall for Rosemary Brown.
As part of Arbor Day, a group of family and friends gathered to remember Rosemary Brown. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. Pastor Robby Brown, of Be Hope Church, gave a blessing for the tree.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.