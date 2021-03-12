IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom has received a $7,500 grant as part of a planned $18,000 project to put in a boat ramp and a handicapped fishing pier at Storms Creek near Moltons Field Park.
Ironton in Bloom also has received some $5,000 from Foundation for the Tri-State for the project, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization. Kline served on the Ironton in Bloom board of directors.
“We have commitments from other organizations, too, for the project,” Kline said earlier this week.
Ironton in Bloom is taking the lead on the project to clean up a nearly one-acre section off Lawrence Street adjacent to Moltons Field Park. The project also includes the addition of sidewalks, a handicapped ramp and a canoe-launching ramp to Storms Creek along with railings to protect those using the area.
The $7,500 grant is part of more than $60,000 awarded to connect Appalachian Ohio with nature. Ironton in Bloom is among 12 organizations to receive funding through an environmental stewardship grant, according to a news release.
Meanwhile, Kline has applied for a $75,000 grant to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for additional improvements along Storms Creek and Moltons Field Park.
The initial $18,000 project could be done this summer, Kline said. If funded, additional improvements could be completed this fall, he said. The $75,000 Paddling Enhancement grant would cover additional parking, he said.