IRONTON — Members of Ironton in Bloom are eager to continue their mission of beautifying their city, and they are asking for volunteers to help.
The non-profit organization has ordered its flowers for the pole planters, hanging baskets and containers that residents anticipate showing up downtown each spring. The containers and hardware will be taken to Bob’s Greenhouse to be planted this week.
“We expect them to be hung on the Ironton streets following our Mother’s Day Flower Sale,” Carol Allen, co-chair, wrote in a news release. “It was decided that in an effort to save money, that members and volunteers would plant the flowers in the large pots. IIB has contracted with the city to remove the pansies and add additional dirt to the containers prior to the planting. We are asking for volunteers to help complete this job in one day. If you would like to join us, please let us know on our Facebook page (The Ironton in Bloom) or contact a member of IIB.”
IIB will be selling spring bulbs and flowers to plant in your own yard. The brochure will be on the Facebook page and your order will be sent to your home.
“They are beautiful and easily maintained flowers and all proceeds will be used to provide for our City streetscape,” Allen noted.
Flowers can also be ordered through IIB members. March 31 is the deadline.
Another late winter project is the weeding and removal of debris in all of IIB’s large pots filled with pansies.
“As the days lengthen and the sun shines stronger, we are excited to see the smiling faces of the winter pansies bloom vigorously. Ironton will be in bloom,” said Allen, who reminds residents to save the date — May 8 — for IIB’s annual Mother’s Day Flower Sale.
Ironton in Bloom is excited for the news season and has elected its new officers. Linda Meyers will serve with Allen as co-chairs; Christy Phillips is secretary; Ken Meyers remains the treasurer.