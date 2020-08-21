IRONTON — A flower-filled yard has been chosen as Ironton in Bloom’s August Yard of the Month.
Sue Rodriguez and Loren Maxwell work every day caring for their 19 pots of flowers and flower beds at 2443 S. 9th St., according to a news release from Ironton in Bloom. The couple has a pot full of flowers on the 7th and Vine corner that are similar to Ironton In Bloom’s downtown pots.
“Sue shared with us the plants in this year’s pot were one canna lily, super begonias and sweet potato vine. Beautiful!” Ironton in Bloom member Carol Allen said in the news release.
“Ms. Rodriguez has long family ties to this corner. Sue’s mother brought her home from the hospital to this address, which was her grandparent’s home. It later became her home and has been for many years. Ironton In Bloom appreciates Ms. Rodriguez and Mr. Maxwell’s efforts to make Ironton a more beautiful community,” Allen said.
When you see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, message IIB’s Facebook page, call Allen at 740-550-5655, or email irontoninbloom.com.