IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom is holding its annual Mother’s Day flower sale from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street.
Flowers and hanging plants will be for sale the day before Mother’s Day.
Buyers can drive through and get flowers and plants, according to a news release. Social distancing recommendations also will be followed during the sale. Volunteers, including local Boy Scouts, will be on hand to put purchased items into vehicle trunks, according to the release.
Ironton in Bloom also announced it will place and maintain flowers in public spaces downtown as it has in years past, despite the hardships presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With this coronavirus pandemic, we are suffering financially as is everyone else,” IIB member Carol Allen wrote in a news release. “We plan on leaving our order for Ironton’s flowers as it was provided in January. Our IIB members feel that this is the best way we can show our support for both our local businesses and our city government. Our community will be filled with beauty and pride.”
The Mother’s Day flower sale is the biggest fundraiser IIB conducts to support its downtown beautification projects.
“The city’s flowers will arrive shortly after Mother’s Day and will celebrate the opening of our retail establishments. Restaurants will follow soon,” Allen wrote. “We ask for your support of the sale and\or donations. They are needed to pay for the flowers as well as their summer long watering. Please join us as we ‘Plant Pride in Ironton.’”
Ironton in Bloom is also continuing its Yard of the Month program to recognize community members who are contributing to the city’s beauty.
“Everywhere we look, we see residents sprucing up their yards and porches,” Allen wrote.
“Any of you might be nominated as Yard of the Month. Thank you, Irontonians!”
Details about the Mothers Day Flower Sale
The sale will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 9, and will continue until noon or when plants are sold out. The location is the Farmers Market on Second and Vernon streets, Ironton.
The flowers will be placed on bleachers or close to the edge to be seen easily from your vehicle. Drive in on the Vernon Street entrance. Please have correct change or use a check, which you will place in a box brought to you. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and will carry your flowers to the trunk or backseat.