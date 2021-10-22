IRONTON — Ironton in Bloom has selected its final Yard of the Month Winners for 2021. For the month of October, two yards have been selected.
The first winners are Don and Missy Banks, whose home is located at 1516 Charlotte St. Don and Missy’s yard is a beautiful assortment of fall mums, gorgeous roses, absolutely stunning hanging baskets as well as a variety of other brightly colored flowers and perfectly placed pumpkins.
The Bankses have lived in their home for 25 years, during which time they have continued to add flower beds throughout the yard.
“In addition to flowers, Missy shares her enthusiasm for sports and the holidays in her yard decor,” Ironton in Bloom stated in a news release. “You only need to drive by her yard to be transported into the cozy fall season and fun Halloween spirit.”
Missy said she truly enjoys working in her outdoor space. It is one of her favorite hobbies and she is always planning for the next project.
“Thank you for planting pride in our community, Don and Missy! We can’t wait to see what you do next year!” Ironton in Bloom stated in the release.
The second Yard of the Month winners are Ken and Linda Meyers at 2427 S. 10th St. Ken and Linda are dedicated members of the Ironton in Bloom team. Their love and commitment to this group and their city are reflected in the hours they spend organizing, designing and planning events for the group.
“They embolden our motto of ‘planting pride in Ironton’ — not just in volunteered time and effort, but in the beautiful landscapes they’ve created at their home,” Ironton in Bloom stated in the release.
They built their home in 2019 and have been crafting beautiful garden areas ever since. Pine, holly, barberry shrubs and limelight hydrangeas provide established color for every season as well as the colorful coneflowers, begonias, canna lilies and dahlias. Ken enjoys woodworking and includes homemade pieces in their gardenscapes that add a bit of fun and whimsy to the space.
“If you haven’t had a chance to drive down 10th Street lately, be sure to do so while their special ‘spooky guests’ are casting their spells. Nightfall is an especially good time for a visit,” Ironton in Bloom stated. “Thank you, Ken and Linda, for all that you do for our Ironton in Bloom team and for planting pride in our community!”
