IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization this week began calling back to work some 45 employees after the agency received about $3 million in a Small Business Administration loan.

The employee, it is hoped, will be back to work before the end of the month, according to D.R. Gossett, executive director of the community action organization.

Most of the folks laid off two to three weeks ago worked at the agency’s dental clinics in the Ironton and Proctorville areas, Gossett said Wednesday.

The agency, which operates seven family medical centers across Lawrence County, was forced to lay off employees after initially seeing a 50 percent reduction in patient care revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gossett said.

“We didn’t want to move too quickly to lay people off,” he said. The layoffs came only after a $3 million gap was forecast, Gossett said. The employees at the family medical centers have been working to take medical care measures by telephone, he said.

The community action then decided to file a Small Business Administration loan from CARES money approved by Congress. “We had low expectations for funding,” Gossett said. “We were thrilled when it was approved.”

The agency received about half its funds, some $16 million, through grant funding, he said. The SBA loan could be forgivable providing employees are kept at work.

“We are starting the callbacks this week,” he said. “We want to get them back to work by the end of the month.”

The agency, which also provides daycare and Head Start programs in the county, isn’t sure when those services will be back in operation, Gossett said.

“We’re awaiting guidance from Columbus,” he said.

