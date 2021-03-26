The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

BURGLARY: A 45-year-old Willow Wood area woman reported last week that someone stole two handguns valued at $786 from her home. After putting word out about the theft in the neighborhood, the guns were returned the following day by an unknown person.

IMPROPER HANDLING OF A FIREARM: Responding to a call about a man with a gun, a sheriff’s deputy earlier this week arrested Brandon Connor Fuller, 19, of Waterfall Lane, Ashland, on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a shoplifting charge, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Joshua C. Nugent, 28, of Private Drive 909, Ironton, on a felony charge of aggravated possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of theft and transported him to jail.

THEFT: A 51-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole his Ford-150 truck valued at $4,000 from his driveway.

THEFT: An 84-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that she made a $3,000 downpayment on a job that was never done and the money hasn’t been returned.

