The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a call earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies arrested Arthur L. Turvey, 64, of Township Road 301, Ironton, on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault and an outstanding warrant from Ironton Municipal Court.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Steven Crank, 34, of County Road 120, South Point, on charges of domestic violence, endangering children and using weapon while intoxicated and transported him to jail.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 36-year-old Ironton woman reported last week that someone stole her 2003 Buick valued at $3,400.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested an 18-year-old Ironton area woman on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and endangering children. She was arrested and transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 35-year-old Kitts Hill man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.