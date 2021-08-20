IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Joshua Salyers, 19, of Township Road 343, Ironton, on a charge of burglary and transported him to jail. A 43-year-old Ironton area man reported someone broke into his home and took three dogs, jewelry, tools and a bag of dog food. He said $184 also was taken.
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY: A 29-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this week that a man broke into her house, threw her up against a wall, choked her and threatened her. The man left before authorities arrived.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 40-year-old Waterloo area resident reported last week that someone broke into his attached garage and stole items valued at $13,500.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 43-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole three kayaks valued at $1,200.
STOLEN VEHICLE: A 57-year-old South Point area woman reported last week someone stole her 2012 Jeep.
FIREARM THEFT: A 26-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone stole three firearms valued at $750.
THEFT: A 37-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that someone stole jewelry, an Amazon Kindle Fire and two cell phones. The items were valued at $35,350.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 29-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her husband choked her and took her phone. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 22-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 36-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported last week that her boyfriend hit her head against the wall multiple times and threatened to kill her if she called authorities.
