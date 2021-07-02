The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

DRUG ARREST: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Barry E. Vaughan, 36, of Township Road 348, Ironton, on charges of attempted escape, possession of cocaine, trafficking in drugs, and a previous warrant. Summer Dawn Kincaid, 27, of Ashland, was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and a previous warrant. Both were transported to jail.

VANDALISM: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Tanner B. Howard, 23, of Township Road 1186, South Point, last week on a felony vandalism charge and misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging and leaving the scene of an accident. Damages were estimated at more than $6,000. Howard was transported to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a disturbance call Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 31-year-old Ironton man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail after the man went into a church, choked a man and threatened to kill him. The Ironton man was transported to jail.

THEFT: A 52-year-old South Point man reported last week that someone tools, fishing equipment and other items valued at $19,585.

THEFT: A South Point man reported last week that someone stole farm equipment valued at $13,100.

THEFT: A South Point man reported last month that someone in California accessed his bank account and took $2,900.

OVERDOSE: Responding to an overdose call last week, a sheriff’s deputy confiscated 3.3 grams of meth. The man who overdosed was taken to a local medical center.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.