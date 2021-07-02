The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARREST: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Barry E. Vaughan, 36, of Township Road 348, Ironton, on charges of attempted escape, possession of cocaine, trafficking in drugs, and a previous warrant. Summer Dawn Kincaid, 27, of Ashland, was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and a previous warrant. Both were transported to jail.
VANDALISM: A sheriff’s deputy arrested Tanner B. Howard, 23, of Township Road 1186, South Point, last week on a felony vandalism charge and misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging and leaving the scene of an accident. Damages were estimated at more than $6,000. Howard was transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a disturbance call Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 31-year-old Ironton man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail after the man went into a church, choked a man and threatened to kill him. The Ironton man was transported to jail.
THEFT: A 52-year-old South Point man reported last week that someone tools, fishing equipment and other items valued at $19,585.
THEFT: A South Point man reported last week that someone stole farm equipment valued at $13,100.
THEFT: A South Point man reported last month that someone in California accessed his bank account and took $2,900.
OVERDOSE: Responding to an overdose call last week, a sheriff’s deputy confiscated 3.3 grams of meth. The man who overdosed was taken to a local medical center.