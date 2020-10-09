IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison after pleading guilty to several felony charges, including burglary.
Todd McCann, 46, of Ohio 650, Ironton, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley after pleading guilty to four felony charges.
In an unrelated case, James D. Cade, 38, of the 700 block of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty in a drug case.
He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Justice System in Scioto County and do 400 hours of community service.
He was allowed to remain on bond through Oct. 31 when he is ordered to report to the Lawrence County Jail in preparation of a transfer to STAR.
In other cases:
- Michael J. Fritz, 42, of Township Road 616, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug and failure-to-appear case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to complete the program at STAR and complete 200 hours of community service.
- Joseph L. Sizemore, 38, of the 400 block of 3rd Avenue, Worthington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug and tampering with evidence case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.
Paul A. Rockel, 35, of the 700 block of Etna Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to get drug treatment under lockdown at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Kenneth A. Stepp, 36, of Woodland Avenue, Ashland, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to get drug treatment. His probation was transferred to Boyd County.
- Teresa Marshall, 54, of Township Road 208, Ironton, completed a treatment-in-lieu-of-conviction process by being drug and alcohol free for a year and the drug possession charge against her was dismissed.
- Brandon Scott McClaskey, 19, of County Road 12, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to continue drug treatment.
- Drug possession charges against Ciara Roberts, 26, of Carl Perkins Drive, Ashland, were dismissed.