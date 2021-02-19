The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — An Ironton man faces a maximum nine-year sentence in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Scotty Corbin, 40, of the 2100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. The charges were amended from three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school.

Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing in the case for March 10.

In an unrelated case, Troy Edwards, 46, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, theft of a firearm and breaking and entering.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing for March 3.

In another case, Brandon Ainsworth, 28, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered by Ballard to participate in a drug treatment program.

