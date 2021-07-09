The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

abuse1.jpg

Several dogs were found emaciated and removed from a property west of Ironton. They are being taken care of by the Lawrence County Humane Society, Pitiful Paws in Chesapeake, Ohio, and BREW, a beagle rescue group.

 Photos courtesy of Jason Newman

IRONTON — An Ironton area man has pleaded not guilty to 67 counts of animal cruelty in Ironton Municipal Court, according to court records.

Ruben Ted Sprouse, of Ohio 650, west of Ironton, was charged last month with 67 counts of animal cruelty to dogs he kept in cages without food or water, according to authorities.

Judge Kevin Waldo set a pretrial hearing for 9 a.m. July 22. Sprouse was released on a $1,500 recognizance bond. He is being represented by J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer.

The dogs were being held in inhumane conditions, according to Jason Newman, Lawrence County humane agent. Newman filed for and received a search warrant for the property on Ohio 650.

All 67 dogs, mostly beagles, were removed from the property and were taken to several local animal shelters and to BREW, a beagle rescue group.

Some of the animals were taken to Pitiful Paws in Chesapeake, and to the county Humane Society.

The animal cruelty charges are second-degree misdemeanors punishable by up to 90 day in jail and a $750 fine.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.