IRONTON — An Ironton area man has pleaded not guilty to 67 counts of animal cruelty in Ironton Municipal Court, according to court records.
Ruben Ted Sprouse, of Ohio 650, west of Ironton, was charged last month with 67 counts of animal cruelty to dogs he kept in cages without food or water, according to authorities.
Judge Kevin Waldo set a pretrial hearing for 9 a.m. July 22. Sprouse was released on a $1,500 recognizance bond. He is being represented by J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer.
The dogs were being held in inhumane conditions, according to Jason Newman, Lawrence County humane agent. Newman filed for and received a search warrant for the property on Ohio 650.
All 67 dogs, mostly beagles, were removed from the property and were taken to several local animal shelters and to BREW, a beagle rescue group.
Some of the animals were taken to Pitiful Paws in Chesapeake, and to the county Humane Society.
The animal cruelty charges are second-degree misdemeanors punishable by up to 90 day in jail and a $750 fine.