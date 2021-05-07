The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ATTEMPTED ESCAPE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Delton S. Collins, 41, of Township Road 283 South, Ironton, on charges of domestic violence, menacing and resisting arrest. A woman reported her live-in boyfriend damaged items in the home and grabbed her and restrained her.
Authorities had to deploy a Taser to restrain the man, who threatened to kill them and grabbed an officer’s Taser while he was being put in a cruiser. An officer had to take the man to the ground to restrain him until other officers arrived.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a call last month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Timothy K. Adkins, 36, of Township Road 1294, Proctorville, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and an unknown substance believed to be meth. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old South Point area man on charges of domestic violence, criminal damaging and violation of a protection order and transported him to jail.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 27-year-old South Point area man reported last month that someone stole a Smith & Wesson firearm from his glove box.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 71-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last month that her stepson threatened her and tried to hit her with a shovel. The man left before authorities arrived.