IRONTON — An Ironton man was indicted Monday on two counts of rape and 104 counts of gross sexual imposition, charges that, if convicted, could send him to prison for the rest of his life.
William Ray McKenzie, 46, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, was charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. The charges allegedly occurred between April 1, 2018, and June 19, 2021, according to the indictment.
It was among more than 30 indictments filed Monday.
In other cases:
- Kayla Marie Burke, 36, was charged with trafficking and possession of 10.6 grams of fentanyl-related compound.
- Courtney E. Crabtree, 29, of the 200 block of Short Street, Huntington, was charged with trafficking and possession of 12 grams of heroin, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. The indictment also seeks to forfeit $1,110 in cash in her possession when she was arrested,
- Brandon L. Scott, 36, of County Road 25, Pedro, was charged with felonious assault while he had a handgun and using weapons while intoxicated.
- Timothy J. Wallace, 43, of Lynn, Indiana, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 30.2 grams of meth. A co-defendant, Cindy D. Hardman, 46, of Carl Perkins Drive, Ashland, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 30.2 grams of meth and possession of drugs.
- Johnny D. Lewis, 38, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was charged with robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft, domestic violence, criminal damaging and obstructing official business.
- Rhonda Lynn Howard, 50, of the 200 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 47.3 grams of meth and a separate charge of aggravated trafficking in 3.5 grams of meth.
- Justin L. Carter, 32, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of 4.69 grams of meth.
- Timothy Dale McDaniel, 52, of County Road 12, Proctorville, was charged with aggravated possession of eight grams of meth.
- Katiea J. Stapleton, 31, of Ohio 141, Ironton, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of drugs.
- Chaz L. McCoy, 31, of Township Road 135, South Point, was charged with aggravated trafficking of 3.5 grams of meth.
- Tiffany McFann, 36, of County Road 103, Ironton, was charged with trafficking and possession of eight grams of a fentanyl related compound. A co-defendant, Shawn Delong, 43, of Township Road 150, Pedro, was indicted on similar charges along with possession of heroin and misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug abuse instruments.
- Evelyn Caplinger, 48, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution and aggravated possession of meth.
- Jerry J. Smith, 45, of the 600 block of Buckhorn Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of five grams of meth.
- Amy B. Norman, 36, of Township Road 323, Ironton, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 4.9 grams of meth. The indictment also seeks the confiscation of $257 in cash she had in her possession when arrested.
- Owen L. Green, 22, of Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of 10 grams of meth and possession of drug abuse instruments. The indictment also weeks confiscation of $100.
- Beverly C. Reed, 49, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated possession of meth and obstructing official business.
- Jonathen Wooten, 32, of Jackson, Ohio, was charged with tampering with evidence, vandalism and failure to appear.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish innocence or guilt.