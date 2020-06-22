IRONTON — An Ironton-area man pleaded guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs and was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison.
Gene Cox, 50, of Ironton, agreed to plead guilty to complicity to trafficking in 3.77 grams of meth. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Dale Kelley, 67, of Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 10 years. The case is set for trial July 10.
In other cases:
- Keith Tyler Sprouse, 24, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to the theft of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and could be eligible for judicial release after serving six months.
- Jacob Daniel Cochran, 26, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to six months in prison.
- Ashley E. McCann, 27, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring her to be drug and alcohol-free for a year to get the charge dropped. McCann also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Danielle J. Sparks, 32, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs and felony vandalism. She was ordered to pay $600 in restitution for damaging an ankle monitor. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Sparks also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Aaron B. Artrip, 27, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was ordered to successfully complete a drug treatment program at Riverside Recovery. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 400 hours of community service.
- Frank Joliff, 30, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated trafficking of 6.3 grams of fentanyl and trafficking in 153.8 grams of crystal meth. Authorities also seek confiscation of $5,812 in his possession when he was arrested. Bond was set at $75,000.
- Lowell Ratliff, 38, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Leslie Hunt, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor under house arrest unless he’s working. Hunt also was ordered to get in a drug treatment program.
- Jennifer A. Jenkins, 37, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to get a drug assessment.
- Jessica D. Pennington, 55, of South Point, pleaded innocent to trafficking in drugs. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get a drug assessment.