IRONTON — An Ironton man pleaded guilty last week to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and faces 12 to 15 years in prison, according to Jeff Smith, assistant Lawrence County prosecutor.
Seth R. Wilson, 20, of the 1600 block of Back Road, Ironton, admitted driving drunk and causing a wreck that caused the death of his friend Gary Smith on Sept. 12, 2021, according to officials.
Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol. As part of a tentative plea agreement, he could be released after serving six years in prison.
Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing later this month. The case had been set for trial July 18. Jeff Smith said he also would ask for Wilson’s driver’s license to be suspended for life.
In an unrelated case, Terry Shaver, 45, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. Final sentencing was set for July 27. He faces three years in prison.
Tasha Anewishki, 34, of Kyle Lane, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Chase Webb, 25, of the 1200 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 90 days in prison.
Amber Waddell, 36, of the 300 block of Washington Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession. She also admitted to a probation violation. Final sentencing was set for July 27.
Ryan Moore, 44, of the 100 block of Spence Street, South Point, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. It can take two to four months to complete the program at the community-based correctional facility in Franklin Furnace.
Charles Lowe, 39, of the 4200 block of Magazine Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to get an assessment to determine if he needs treatment.
William Wilburn, 47, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. The case was set for trial July 18.
