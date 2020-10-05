IRONTON — An Ironton area man pleaded not guilty earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and 30 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Judge Christen Finley set bond at $500,000 for Shawn P. Koster, 46, of Ohio 243. She set a pretrial in the case for Oct. 21.
Koster was indicted last week on charges he had unlawful sexual conduct with a teenager starting in 2017 and running through Aug. 23 of this year, according to the indictment.
In an unrelated case, Grant T. Boucher, 41, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault on a peace officer, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and grand theft.
Finley set his bond at $200,000. Boucher is charged with ramming his vehicle into a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office cruiser driven by Deputy Jeremy Hanshaw last Aug. 30.
In other cases:
Emily D. Clark, 32, of the 2300 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison.
- Shawn T. Brown, 23, of the 200 block of 35th Street, Ashland, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. Brown also was ordered to do 500 hours of community service.
- Pamela J. McCoy, 50, of the 700 block of West 3rd Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth. A meth trafficking charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to get treatment at Valley Health and do 400 hours of community service.
- Scott R. Corbin, 40, of the 2100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Steven K. Lindsey, 25, of Township Road 1057, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of meth, possession of controlled substances, aggravated trafficking in meth and receiving stolen property. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of $962 in his possession when he was arrested.
- Donald L. Malone, 31, of Township Road 1340, South Point, pleaded innocent to felonious assault, aggravated possession of 16.6 grams of meth and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of detention center. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Willie J. Abbott, 35, of Township Road 172, South, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Evelyn M. Caplinger, 48, of the 900 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get drug treatment.
- Lisa D. Howard, 46, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get in-patient drug treatment.
- Trista Dawn Bailey, 36, of Private Drive 302, South Point, pleaded innocent to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. She was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Jennifer R. Mays, 35, of Millersport, Ohio, pleaded innocent to trafficking in meth and aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and seek drug treatment.
- Tina R. Hoffman, 49, of Columbus, pleaded innocent to possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and complicity to tampering with evidence. She was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to seek treatment.