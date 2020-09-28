IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison for violating community control sanctions.
Gary L. Hicks, 45, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Zachary Dement, 24, no address listed, also admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Ballard to 10 months in prison.
In other cases:
Lee R. Givin III, 60, of Genova, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was fined $500 and ordered to forfeit the handgun for destruction.
- William J. Earls, 32, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, was found competent to stand trial on a charge of felonious assault. He earlier had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charge and was evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. A not guilty plea was reinstated in the case. A pretrial was set for Oct. 14.
- Emma Canterbury, 58, of Dingess, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to failure to advise law enforcement officers she had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. She was placed on community control sanctions for two years. She was fined $500, and the gun was forfeited.
- Jason J. Turner, 39, of Daisy Drive, Proctorville, was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction in a drug case. He was ordered to stay drug and alcohol free for a year to get the charge dismissed.
- Carissa Sammons, 31, of the 700 block of West 28th Street, Huntington, pleaded innocent to possession of controlled substances and misdemeanor theft. Bond was set at $10,000
- Bobbie Jo Adams, 42, of the 900 block of Powell Lane, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Jeff McKenzie, 37, of Crestview Drive, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs, violating of a protection order and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Stephanie M. Adkins, 38, of Grassy Lick /Road, Barboursville, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence and theft. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Paula J. Burnett, 54, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.