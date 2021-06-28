IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 59 months in prison in a drug case.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced Jeremiah W. Jenkins, 20, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, after the defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, attempted aggravated possession of 19 grams of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
As part of a plea agreement, another drug charge was dismissed and Jenkins will be eligible for early release to a community-based correction system after serving two years in prison. The program at a community-based correction system can take up to 200 days to complete, but it can be done in about half that time.
Ballard also ordered the gun confiscated when Jenkins was arrested to not be returned.
In an unrelated case, Mary K. White, 29, of County Road 103, Ironton, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and escape.
White was sentenced to four years in prison. White could be eligible for early release to a community-based correctional facility after serving two years in prison.
In other cases:
- James R. Cook, 37, of Daniels Fork, Ashland, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison, but he could be released to a community-based correctional facility after serving five months.
- Edward K. Russell, 24, of Ohio 243, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free or a year.
- Jimmy R. Hay Sr., 49, of Private Drive 242, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to continue treatment at Riverside Recovery and to 200 hours of community service.
- Gary W. Munyan, 51, of Township Road 151, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of 8.1 grams of meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment at Spectrum while the case is pending.
- Brandon T. Stewart, 32, of County Road 70, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get drug treatment while the case is pending.
- Koty J. Meade, 24, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and driving on a suspended license. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to continue treatment at Riverside Recovery while the case is pending.
- Kylie G. Thomas, 36, of the 1500 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Michael T. Chadwick, 27, of Shoals Branch Road, Wayne, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Joseph T. Cremeans, 31, of Boggs Road, Patriot, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.