IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison for improperly discharging a firearm in or onto a habitation.
Samuel Pack, 19, of the 600 block of Quincy Street, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. He could be eligible for early release after serving four-and-a-half years in prison. He was credited for about 400 days already spent behind bars.
If released, he would be placed on community control sanctions for four years and complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
In an unrelated case, Anthony Evans, 19, of Jackson, Ohio, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and criminal trespassing. He could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison.
In other cases:
- Spencer Angel, 24, of Sommersville, Ohio, was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of drugs. He could be eligible for early release to STAR after serving six months in prison. He also had to forfeit $422 in cash he had when arrested.
- Christopher Keesee, 49, of the 500 block of Rockwood Avenue, Chesapeake, was sentenced to a year in prison for violating community control sanctions. He was given credit for 21 days already spent in jail toward the sentence.
- Jonathan Mays, 25, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to assault. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to forfeit a weapon, get treatment and do 400 hours of community service.
- Joseph Colley, 27, of Township Road 385, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Kayla D. Snodgrass, 29, of High Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case was pending.
- John R. Barnhart, 60, of Township Road 204, Willow Wood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft by deception. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Nathaniel T. Marshall, 25, of Township Road 208, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to continue treatment at Riverside Recovery.
- Michael D. Arrowood, 35, of Paintsville, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to continue treatment.
- Amanda L. Castle, 38, of Pollard Road, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. She also was ordered to continue drug treatment.
- Justin L. Layman, 35, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to felony vandalism. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to continue drug treatment while the case is pending.