IRONTON — An Ironton area man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence, escape, breaking and entering and vandalism.
Judge Christen Finley sentenced Gregory Mays, 36, of Township Road 158, Ironton, in the case. Several other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Mays could be eligible for early release from prison after serving a year.
He also was ordered to pay $1,100 in restitution.
In an unrelated case, Cassie Huff, 30, of the 800 block of West End Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to five months in prison.
In other cases:
n Brandon L. Mullens, 36, of Township Road 321, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
n Felicia Smallwood, 24, of Greenfield, Ohio, pleaded innocent to charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, failure to appear and vandalism. Bond was set at $50,000.
n Michael C. White, 33, of County Road 56, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to a charge of having weapons while under disability. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond.
n Sasha Adkins, 26, of Township Road 256, Kitts Hill, pleaded innocent to a charge of failure to appear. She also faces community control sanction charges.
n Kenny D. Boggs, 50, of the 2500 block of Carter Avenue, Ashland, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.