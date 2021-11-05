IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 14 to 18 years in prison in a drug case.
Edward Holsinger, 51, of Neils Street, Ironton, was sentenced to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of controlled substances during a trial last month.
He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard. Holsinger has several prior drug convictions and prison sentences in the past 21 years, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Holsinger plans to file an appeal in the case. Ballard said he will try to find a lawyer to take up the appeal before the Ohio Court of Appeals.
In an unrelated case, Amanda Blake, 41, of the 300 block of Washington Street, Coal Grove, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday by Ballard in a drug case. She could be eligible for early release after serving three years in prison.
In other cases:
Mark A. Fulks, 60, of Crown City, Ohio, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence of drugs. He has three prior DUI convictions. Fulks faces 18 months in
- prison and a $1,000 fine. Ballard set final sentencing for Dec. 8.
- David A. Wolford, 40, of the 200 block of Hamilton Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to felony resisting arrest while armed with a knife and using weapons while intoxicated. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. A charge of domestic violence was dismissed.
- Robert Hensley, 36, of the 500 block of Hecla Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
- Kevin Conrad, 43, of Edison, Ohio, failed a drug screen, and had his bond increased to $150,000. He earlier pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, endangering children, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving on a suspended license. He faces a maximum sentence of three years. Final sentencing was set for Nov. 17. He failed to show up for court and had to be picked up in South Point by probation officers to be brought to court.
- William Allen, 33, of Oak Hill, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Ryan K. Edwards, 46, of East Pea Ridge, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and possession of a stolen license plate. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery while the case is ongoing.
- Paul R. Selvey, 63, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty to endangering children. He was released on a $1,000 bond while the case is pending.