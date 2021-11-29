IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison on a charge of trespassing in a habitation.
John Murrell, 57, of Private Drive 1281, Ironton, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley. Murrell could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison.
Murrell initially was charged with burglary before being charged with the amended count.
In an unrelated case, Jonathan Rayburn, 36, of the 800 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, was released from jail after serving 303 days behind bars. He initially was charged with harassment by an inmate.
In other cases:
Charles M. Brown, 35, of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, admitted violating community control sanctions. The probation was extended for another year, and he was ordered to complete a three- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace.
Richard Cremeans, 46, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Claude Brown, 83, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to a charge of importuning. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond.
Beau Adkins, 37, of the 1600 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond.
Nathan Waters, 29, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Fred Clay, 68, of County Road 60, South Point, pleaded not guilty to open burning. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Catherine Havel, 27, of Township Road 247, Oak Hill, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
