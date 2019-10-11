IRONTON — Mayor Katrina Keith was unable to keep her challenger’s name off the November general election ballot after the Lawrence County Board of Elections took no action on the issue she raised over his residency.
Early voting started Tuesday in Lawrence County ahead of the Nov. 5 general election. Keith is seeking a second, four-year term as mayor. She is opposed by Sam Cramblitt.
Keith challenged the candidacy of Cramblitt with the board. However, board officials say the challenge came to keep Cramblitt off the ballot.
“As far as I’m aware, he hasn’t paid any city income taxes,” Keith said Tuesday.
“Under the city charter, he shouldn’t be eligible to run because of residency requirements.”
Under the Ironton City Charter, a candidate has to be a resident for at least five years prior to running for office, according to Mack Anderson, Ironton’s city solicitor. The charter also requires elected city officials to live in Ironton while serving, he said.
In an inquiry with the board, Keith claimed Cramblitt didn’t register to vote until 2016. She said he voted in elections in Athens County in 2014.
Keith claimed Cramblitt’s public social media profile shows him living in Chicago, New York and Washington in 2018 and living in Texas in 2015 and 2017.
Cramblitt couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. However, his name is on the general election ballot for Ironton mayor.
The board of election has taken no formal action on Keith’s inquiry. The next regular meeting is set for noon Oct. 22.
Early voting started Tuesday. Residents can vote at the board from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Starting Oct. 28, the board will be open to voters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 1.
The board will be open for early voters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2; from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 5.