IRONTON - The Ironton Police Department is seeking information to locate a man wanted for questioning following a Wednesday morning fight that left one dead.
Harold Taylor died at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland on Wednesday, according to a release from the department. He was transported there after officers found him in the roadway with injuries. Officers responded to the corner of South 9th Street at Spruce Street around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a fight.
The Ironton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of James Wilson, a person of interest in the case.
An autopsy of Taylor will be performed in Frankfort, Kentucky. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Joe Ross at 740-532-5606.