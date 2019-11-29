IRONTON — Ironton aLive board member Amanda Cleary, this year’s Small Business Saturday chairwoman, and her committee are kicking it up a notch and you don’t want to miss it.
The Santa Trolley with Santa aboard will arrive at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Transit Center adjacent to the Iron Town Coffee Lab on 2nd Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Transit Center for photos until 2 p.m. Ironton in Bloom will also be doing cookie decorating at the Transit Center.
Pick up your Passport cards at the Transit Center for a chance to win Ironton Bucks — first place $300, second place $200, or third place $100. The winners will be announced Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Ironton City Center at the Christmas Choir Concert, starting at 6:30.
A DJ will be set up at the Rotary Fountain, and Boy Scout Troop 106 will serve s’mores from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the fountain.
Pop-up vendors will be inside the Kresge Building at 3rd and Center Street, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with additional vendors at the City Center.
Ironton aLive Chairwoman Ginger Gillenwater will be hiding the Elf around town for shoppers find to win gifts and Ironton Bucks.
Coupon sheets with great specials from local merchants will be circulated this week and available at all business taking part. Special instructions concerning the day with a map of the trolley route is included on the sheet. Many businesses are offering refreshments.
Ohio State versus Michigan game will be on a 92-inch screen at the Party Place, 214 S. 3rd St. Enjoy the game while others shop; refreshments will be served.