IRONTON — The city of Ironton, working with Ironton in Bloom and downtown businesses, is in the process of taking down dozens of trees in the downtown and replacing them with new trees and shrubbery.
“We hope we can get it all done by Memorial Day,” said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
Merchants had complained about the red berries from the trees being tracked into stores and vehicles, Kline said.
“It was time for them to be replaced,” he said. “We are putting in ornamental trees — dogwoods, maple trees.”
Mayor Sam Cramblitt said city crews are in the process of cutting down the trees and grinding down stumps and working with merchants to decide what they would like to replace the trees with other trees and shrubs.
“We are working with the merchants on a case-by-case basis,” Cramblitt said. “We wanted to keep the trees and to get it right. There have been donations for the project and the city is picking up the rest of the cost.”
The trees are being replaced along parts of South 2nd and South 3rd streets, Park Avenue, Vernon Street and Center Street and Bobby Bare Boulevard, Kline said.
“It’s about 80 to 90 trees,” said Carol Allen, a principal with Ironton in Bloom.
“We are reminded of the importance of trees within our community,” Kline said. “Not only do they provide year-round beauty with their various blooms and seasonal colored leaves, they provide may other benefits that we often overlook.”
The trees provide oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide, he said.
“Like any home or business renovation, the temporary disruption and inconvenience we are experiencing with these improvements will pay many dividends for our future generations,” he said.