IRONTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Ironton turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon.
Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, was accompanied by his attorney, Rick Faulkner. He is being housed in the Lawrence County Jail and will be arraigned in the Ironton Municipal Court at 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said the investigation into Scott started Thursday when the sheriff’s department was called about 2:37 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 176 County Road 7D in Ironton. Upon arrival, they found Anthony W. Pemberton, 48, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, on the ground and in the driveway being treated by Lawrence County EMS for a gunshot wound to the upper right leg.
Pemberton was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses at the scene said Scott had arrived at the home before an argument and altercation started between the two. Witnesses said Scott pulled out a handgun and shot Pemberton in the leg before fleeing in a black Nissan Altima.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.