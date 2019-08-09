By DAVID E. MALLOY
For HD Media
IRONTON - The 2nd annual Miss Harvest Moon Pageant is scheduled for mid-September at the historic Ro-Na Theater in downtown Ironton.
Cheryl Cleary, pageant chairperson, said last year's pageant was a great success and officials are looking forward to an encore next month.
The September full moon will occur on Friday, Sept 13, for most of North America, according to Sam Heighton, Ironton aLive executive director. Ironton aLive is sponsoring the Miss Harvest Moon Pageant.
This year's pageant is set to start at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ro-Na, according to Heighton.
There will be 10 age groups for the pageant and there will be first- and second-place winners in each category.
Baby Miss is set for female babies up to the age of 12 months, Wee Miss is for 13 to 23 months old, Mini Miss is for 2- and 3-year-olds and Tiny Miss is for 4- to 6-year-olds.
Little Miss is for 7- to 10-year-olds, Junior Miss is for 11- to 13-year-olds, Princess is for 14- to 16-year-olds and Queen is for 17- to 21-year-olds.
Baby Mister is for boys up to 35 months old and Mini Mister is for 3- to 5-year-old boys.
There is a $25 registration fees for entrants. All proceeds will go back into community events, according to Heighton. For more information and applications, contact Heighton at 740-533-7951.
The following weekend, a Harvest Moon Festival is planned at the Farmers Market Square on South 2nd Street. Pageant winners will be introduced at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Live bands also are being lined up for the event, Heighton said.