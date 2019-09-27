IRONTON — Downtown Ironton will be busy Saturday with the Ohio River Wine and Heritage Festival, the Ironton Heritage Festival and the Heritage Car Show, all of which are scheduled along South 2nd Street.
The 5th annual Ironton aLive Ohio River Wine and Heritage Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iron Town Coffee Lab, according to Sam Heighton, executive director of Ironton aLive.
The musical group, Wiley Dew, will be performing at the Coffee Lab from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for the wine festival are $35 each at Unger’s, at Dick’s Music Shop and the Vault Market. Tickets also will be available at the door. The tickets will be for several six-ounce samples, a seven-ounce wine glass and food.
Additional sample tickets also will be available, according to a news release. Bottles and cases of wine also will be available for sale. Local artists also will have paintings for sale during the event, according to the release.
The Ironton Farmers Market will be open starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. Sales will run through 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Ironton Heritage Festival and the Heritage Car Show also will be held across the street Saturday. The events will be held at Farmer’s Market Square and along Bobby Bare Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Registration for the car show is set from 10 a.m. to noon. Kelley’s Bridge Band will play from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.
As part of Ironton Heritage Festival, works from local artisans, artists, crafters and merchants will be available for sale.
There also will be inflatables for the kids, according to the release.